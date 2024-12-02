Sergei Astafjev, CEO and Co-Founder at Wallester, explores why platforms must rethink control, scalability, and long-term payments strategy, as Embedded Finance has evolved from a product feature into core infrastructure.

For the past few years, Embedded Finance has often been discussed as a product advantage. A way to improve user experience, increase engagement, or unlock new revenue streams.

From where I sit, that framing is now behind us.

As platforms scale, Embedded Finance stops being a feature and becomes what it really is: core infrastructure. When it works, it is invisible. When it fails, everything else is affected.

That shift changes how Embedded Finance needs to be designed, integrated, and governed.

From speed to dependency

In the early stages of a platform’s growth, Embedded Finance is often about acceleration. The priority is speed to market – launching card issuing, accounts, or payment flows without building banking capabilities internally.

This approach makes sense. I have seen firsthand how embedded solutions can remove friction at launch and allow teams to focus on building their core product.

But the scale of adoption shows this phase is only the beginning. The global Embedded Finance market is projected to grow from roughly USD 148 billion in 2025 to more than USD 1.7 trillion by 2034. That kind of expansion does not happen around optional features. It reflects a structural shift in how digital platforms operate.

As platforms mature, payments move closer to the centre of the product. Transaction volumes increase, regulatory exposure broadens, and financial flows become tightly interwoven with onboarding, permissions, reporting, and revenue models. In the United States alone, Embedded Finance transaction volume is expected to exceed USD 7 trillion by 2026.

At that point, Embedded Finance stops being an add-on and becomes a dependency.

Where things start to break

In conversations with platform teams, the same pattern tends to emerge. Everything works – until it doesn’t.

The problems rarely appear overnight. They surface gradually, often during periods of rapid growth:

Product teams discover they cannot adapt payment flows as quickly as the rest of the platform.

Compliance teams rely on manual workarounds to compensate for technical limitations.

Operations teams become dependent on a single provider they do not fully control.

Expansion into new markets exposes assumptions built into early integrations.

What makes these issues particularly difficult is that they often stem from early design decisions. Embedded Finance was treated as a feature to be added, rather than infrastructure to be designed for longevity.

This creates what could be described as infrastructure debt – limitations that compound over time and become increasingly costly to unwind.

Speed to market solves the first phase of growth. It does not solve the second.

A different way of thinking

Platforms that navigate this transition successfully tend to shift their mindset.

Instead of asking how fast they can launch, they start asking how their payments setup will behave under pressure. Instead of focusing solely on what complexity can be outsourced, they focus on what must remain adaptable.

This shift is increasingly visible across the industry. Research shows that most businesses planning Embedded Finance initiatives now prioritise flexibility, control, and long-term scalability – not simply feature coverage or initial launch speed.

In practical terms, this means treating payments with the same architectural seriousness as other core systems:

Can payment logic evolve without re-engineering the platform?

Can the infrastructure support new products, markets, and regulatory regimes?

Can the business adapt without being constrained by early technical shortcuts?

Once payments become part of the platform’s operating system, these questions are unavoidable.

Infrastructure without becoming a bank

Crucially, this shift does not mean platforms want to become financial institutions. Most have no appetite for the regulatory and operational burden that comes with holding a banking licence.

What they need is infrastructure that provides control without forcing them into a banking role.

This is where white-label Embedded Finance plays a strategic role. Rather than offering a rigid, pre-defined payment product, white-label infrastructure allows platforms to integrate financial functionality while retaining ownership over how it behaves, how it looks, and how it evolves.

From an operator’s perspective, this distinction matters. Embedded Finance should support product strategy, not dictate it. The goal is not to build payments for today’s use case, but to create a foundation that can support what the platform will look like in three or five years.

What platform leaders should reassess now

For platform leaders, the question is no longer whether Embedded Finance belongs in the product. That decision has already been made by the market.

The more important question is whether the existing setup is designed for longevity.

That means reassessing:

how much control the platform has over payment logic and flows;

how easily the system can adapt to regulatory or geographic expansion;

how dependent growth is on a single provider’s roadmap.

These are not theoretical concerns. They are practical considerations that increasingly separate resilient platforms from fragile ones.

Looking ahead

The Embedded Finance decisions being made today will shape platform capabilities for years. As expectations around reliability, compliance, and transparency continue to rise, the cost of weak infrastructure will only increase.

Platforms that treat Embedded Finance as core infrastructure gain more than stability. They gain strategic leverage – the ability to evolve faster, respond to change, and build trust at scale.

Embedded Finance is no longer about adding payments to a product. It is about building products on payments infrastructure that is strong enough to support what comes next.

About the author

Sergei Astafjev is the CEO and Co-Founder of Wallester, a European fintech company that provides card issuance and Embedded Finance infrastructure for businesses and platforms. With deep experience in scalable financial systems, Sergei has led Wallester’s growth across multiple markets and has guided hundreds of platform teams through the challenges of integrating Embedded Finance. He writes regularly about payment architecture, compliance dynamics, and the strategic evolution of fintech.

About the company

Wallester is a European fintech company providing white-label card issuing and Embedded Finance infrastructure for businesses and digital platforms. Operating within a regulated environment, Wallester enables companies to integrate financial capabilities with flexibility, control, and scalability. Its infrastructure supports virtual and physical card issuing, spend management, and compliance-ready payment flows, helping platforms build and scale embedded financial functionality as a core part of their product offering.