Zilch receives eBay investment





Reportedly, Zilch received a low single-digit million equity investment from eBay Ventures, however, the company declined to comment on the matter. Currently, the company has the backing of Goldman Sachs and secured multiple investments from existing investors, enabling it to retain its multibillion-dollar valuation despite a broader decline in fintech shares.











Zilch enables customers to delay payments by distributing them into four instalments over six weeks without charging interest, with users also being able to make payments in advance. However, if customers decide to defer a payment, Zilch charges a fee of up to GBP 1.50. In particular cases, the company also charges a fee if the retailer is not a partner.





BNPL usage in the UK





Despite its popularity and growth, the BNPL sector came under pressure as venture capital funds decreased and interest rates rose. Klarna, the Swedish competitor of Zilch, was reportedly forced to reduce its valuation by more than 85%, due to a difficult funding market. Moreover, the sector also faces the possibility of new regulations due to concerns regarding BNPL’s offer for fast-fashion, as it encourages consumers to spend beyond their limits.



Currently, Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) is the fastest-growing online payment method in the UK, with an expansion rate double that of bank transfers and triple that of digital wallets. According to Finder ’s research, approximately 36% of the British population used BNPL services in 2023, amounting to 19 million people, with the number tripling from 12% in 2021. Moreover, an additional 13% of the UK population plans to leverage BNPL at some point in the future. The payment method is popular among millennials, with 55% confirming that they used BNPL during this year, while Brits aged 55 and over doubled their use in 2022.Despite its popularity and growth, the BNPL sector came under pressure as venture capital funds decreased and interest rates rose. Klarna, the Swedish competitor of Zilch, was reportedly forced to reduce its valuation by more than 85%, due to a difficult funding market. Moreover, the sector also faces the possibility of new regulations due to concerns regarding BNPL’s offer for fast-fashion, as it encourages consumers to spend beyond their limits.

Previous developments from Zilch