Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Zilch rolls out its Ad-Subsidised-Payments-Network

Wednesday 7 June 2023 14:29 CET | News

UK-based payments technology company Zilch has announced the launch of its Ad-Subsidised-Payments-Network (ASPN) to third parties, through the use of open APIs.

Following this launch, the proprietary ad-sales platform will deliver its services and solutions for retailer partners and will provide customers with more than USD 160 million in savings by using cashback, rewards, and interest-free credit, according to the press release

Zilch initially designed the ASPN product to improve its own BNPL services. The company made the solution available through open APIs to any third-party application or card issuer that wants to participate in its network. Collaborators of the company will have the possibility to access the network of dynamic commissions through APIs, which will provide them with new revenue streams outside of interchange. Merchants and traders are allowed to adjust the commissions and to attribute sales, whether online or offline, in real-time, without the need to make changes to their already existing payment infrastructure. 

UK-based payments technology company Zilch has announced the launch of its As-Subsidised-Payments-Network (ASPN) to third parties, through the use of open APIs.

More details about ASPN

The access of ASPN will create new B2B revenue for Zilch and is set to add additional revenue opportunities for partners. This will take place while the product accelerates Zilch’s aim to eliminate the costs of customer credit by using ad subsidies. The company focuses on enhancing the financial experience of the clients, by offering them access to ad-subsidised credit that is affordable, easy to understand and to use. Users will benefit from the capability of customising the credit as well, in order for the service to match their personal needs, preferences, and demands. 

Through the use of ASPN, the firm will generate ad revenue for businesses and merchants when a customer shops and uses the platform to subsidise Zilch’s credit, via one digital card that clients can leverage anywhere.

Zilch’s strategy of development

In March 2023, Zilch partnered with the Open Banking platform Yapily to provide improved access to 0% interest shift repayment credit. Following the announcement, Zilch was set to leverage Yapily’s platform and expertise in order to responsibly offer an enhanced credit decisioning process to its customers and users. Yapily enabled Zilch to access the possible risks of a customer, as well as its affordability profile in a more accurate and secure way, making it easier for the latter to offer customisable financing choices to its client base. 

Earlier in February 2023, Zilch collaborated with debt advice charity StepChange, to focus on improving the way customers access financial help quicker during the current cost of living crisis. Zilch also announced the enhanced user experience services aimed to offer clients the needed solutions for accessing financial aid, if needed. Both of the companies worked together closely to design a few steps that are currently required when customers need to ask for financial aid, in order to make referrals to debt advice more effectively and securely for all individuals in need. 



More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product launch, payments , online payments, digital payments, mobile payments, ecommerce, BNPL, B2B payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Zilch
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Zilch

|
Discover all the Company news on Zilch and other articles related to Zilch in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like