



Local users can access the new travel insurance on YouTrip’s multicurrency app. Through the app, travelers will be able to buy a single-trip policy with up to 65% savings on their plan.

The neobank also guarantees 15% cashback for users on each purchase of a single-trip policy from their HL Assurance COVID-19 travel plan. The product covers COVID-19-related issues like overseas hospital cash benefits, quarantine allowance, and travel disruption reimbursements.

The integration of insurance into the company’s suite of financial services will help protect customers as they travel overseas.

Founded in 2018, YouTrip started as a travel e-wallet operator and has since expanded its financial services, including the launch of Mastercard-powered corporate card YouBiz.

The company raised USD 30 million in a series A round in November 2021, doubling its total funding to USD 60 million.