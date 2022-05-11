|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

YouTrip, Mastercard launch YouBiz corporate card

Wednesday 11 May 2022 14:11 CET | News

Singapore-based neobank YouTrip has launched its new business product, YouBiz, powered by Mastercard.

YouBiz is a corporate card meant for enterprises to earn cashback and save with reportedly zero foreign exchange fees. Integrated with the card is also a unified control centre bringing together multi-currency accounts, local and domestic transfers, corporate expense management, and credit features in a single hub.

This development follows YouTrip’s recent USD 30 million Series A funding. The launch of YouBiz comes at a time when SMEs are rethinking the way they operate. More than 70% of businesses have adopted digital tools and are trading with global vendors and suppliers to stay competitive. As the world opens, one in three SMEs have also expressed confidence in accelerating their overseas expansion plans. This is set to further drive the USD 35 trillion global cross-border B2B payments market. 

Busy business owners want payment products that improve and save on everyday business operations. The YouBiz offers SMEs unlimited cashback on all spends with no cap – eliminating the need to manage and optimise their spending types. Together with savings from YouBiz’s zero foreign currency transaction fees, companies can benefit from additional funds to power other business operations. Spending and managing individual employee expenses is also convenient with YouBiz’s ability to generate physical and unlimited virtual cards for payments in over 150 currencies at more than 80 million Mastercard merchants worldwide, online and in-store. This not only reduces the risk of card-sharing, custom spend limits on each card also prevents employees from overspending.

Beyond payments, YouBiz allows SMEs to receive, hold, and spend in nine currencies and make immediate exchange. The company provides free local transfers and reportedly low pricing for international remittance. YouBiz is also introducing a credit facility that offers flexible business financing to SMEs. 

Combining transactional data and machine learning, YouBiz allows businesses to obtain unsecured and collateral-free term loans. Loans are disbursed into the YouBiz account within 48 hours. To help SMEs unlock more opportunities in the global economy, YouBiz has also collaborated with Google to provide businesses with direct support for digital marketing services, and travel partners such as Agoda, Booking.com, and Qatar Airways on additional savings for travel expenditure, especially as business travel resumes.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, neobanks, MasterCard, corporate card, virtual card
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Mastercard, YouTrip
Countries: Singapore
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Mastercard

|

YouTrip

|
Discover all the Company news on Mastercard and other articles related to Mastercard in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like