Yolt receives PSD2 licence from Dutch Central Bank

The Open Banking provider can now independently conduct Open Banking activities, including Payment Initiation Services (PIS) and Account Information Services (AIS), under its own DNB license. Since 2018, Yolt has been providing PIS and AIS services to financial institutions and tech businesses in Europe under its parent company ING's PSD2 license.

Earlier in 2022, Yolt was granted a PSD2 license by the FCA, the financial regulator in the UK. The two licenses together provide Yolt the ‘passporting’ to be able to offer Open Banking services throughout Europe.

