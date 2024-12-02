Worldline, a European payment services provider, has announced the launch of Cash Advance in Poland in cooperation with YouLend, an Embedded Finance specialist.

According to the official press release, Worldline and YouLend's product offers small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) financing of up to USD 277,800, disbursed within 48 hours, based on transaction data from existing Worldline payment terminals or online sales volumes.

Repayment is structured as a fixed percentage automatically deducted from daily terminal transactions, and no interest is charged. Entrepreneurs pay a single, predetermined fee determined by the requested amount, risk profile, and expected repayment period, with no hidden charges or variable rates. The financing process does not require traditional credit documentation or extensive formal requirements.

Data-driven underwriting and distribution

Worldline's existing payment infrastructure provides access to transaction flow data, allowing the company to assess financing eligibility based on reliable, current sales information without requiring merchants to submit additional paperwork beyond basic company details and bank account statements. Verification is completed through an online process on the YouLend platform, with an automatic assessment generating a financing proposal.

Furthermore, Cash Advance is currently available to merchants in Poland, Belgium, and the Netherlands, with expansion to additional European markets planned in subsequent phases. The Polish launch extends YouLend's Embedded Finance model through Worldline's merchant network, making revenue-based financing available to a broad group of SMEs through a payment provider relationship they already hold.

Commenting on the news, Artur Żymańczyk, Country Manager at Worldline Poland, said Cash Advance makes it easier for small businesses to access additional funds when they need them most, without unnecessary formalities. Adding to this, Luke Trayfoot, Global Head of Strategic Partnerships at YouLend, said the platform is suited to payment service providers like Worldline who prioritise simple financial solutions that support local entrepreneurs.