Worldline and YouLend launch Cash Advance for European SMBs

Worldline and YouLend have introduced a new embedded financing product aimed at small and medium-sized businesses across Europe.

The solution, branded Cash Advance, is designed to provide merchants using Worldline’s payment services with quicker access to short-term funding based on their transaction data. Under the new offering, eligible businesses can receive financing of up to EUR 250,000, with funds made available in as little as 48 hours.

Repayments are structured as a proportion of daily card turnover, adjusting automatically in line with sales volumes rather than relying on fixed instalments. The application process is integrated directly into existing merchant interfaces, removing the need for separate documentation or manual underwriting.

Data-driven financing tied to payment flows

Cash Advance relies on real-time payment data processed by Worldline to assess eligibility and determine funding terms. According to representatives from Worldline, the aim is to reduce common barriers associated with traditional small business lending by embedding financing within payment acceptance tools already used by merchants. Officials from the company indicated that access to transaction data allows for faster decisions and funding offers that better reflect current business performance.

YouLend provides the embedded finance infrastructure underpinning the product. Representatives from YouLend noted that the platform is designed to integrate with payment service providers, enabling them to offer capital products under their own branding while keeping funding decisions closely linked to merchant activity. The company positions this model as an alternative to bank lending, particularly for businesses seeking short-term liquidity to manage cash flow, inventory purchases or seasonal demand.

Worldline and YouLend plan to extend Cash Advance to additional European markets over time. The companies have also indicated that further features may be added as the product scales, in response to regulatory requirements and merchant demand in different countries.

Worldline is listed on Euronext Paris and reported revenue of EUR 4.6 billion in 2024. YouLend operates globally, providing embedded financing capabilities to ecommerce, payments and software platforms, including Amazon, eBay and Shopify.

