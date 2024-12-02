Wing Bank has introduced a new feature allowing its customers to convert loyalty points into KrisFlyer miles following a partnership with Singapore Airlines.

The arrangement makes Cambodia the latest market to link domestic banking rewards with an international airline programme. The initiative was presented at an event in Phnom Penh, attended by Cambodian government officials as well as representatives from both companies. Officials from Wing Bank described the programme as a way of turning everyday financial activity into opportunities for international travel, while Singapore Airlines representatives said the collaboration would give Cambodian consumers more flexibility in how they use their points.

Converting loyalty points into airline miles

Under the scheme, Wing Bank customers can transfer their accumulated WingPoints directly into KrisFlyer miles via the bank’s mobile application. The function is integrated into the existing rewards section, allowing users to select the conversion option and have miles added to their KrisFlyer account. Miles earned this way can be used to reduce the cost of flights with Singapore Airlines or spent on products available through KrisShop, the airline’s retail platform.

To encourage participation, Wing Bank is offering a launch incentive of 1,000 WingPoints for each successful conversion. In addition, a promotional fare discount is available to customers booking return tickets between Phnom Penh and Singapore. Travellers making reservations between 13 August and 2 September 2025 can claim a 5% reduction by entering a promotional code at the time of booking.

Company representatives highlighted that the partnership is intended to strengthen the link between banking and travel services while aligning with broader efforts to encourage digital financial engagement in Cambodia.