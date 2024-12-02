Weyay Bank launches multicurrency card for digital users

The card allows users to make purchases during travel and conduct online transactions using a selected currency directly from their account balance. The Multicurrency Card aims to reduce the complications and fees associated with currency exchange when shopping internationally.

Users can choose their preferred currency within the Weyay app and make payments without the need for physical cash or concerns about exchange rates. Key features of the Weyay Multicurrency Card include instant digital card creation, support for 15 popular currencies, instant currency conversion through the mobile app, secure contactless payments via Apple Pay and Samsung Pay, real-time transaction tracking, and competitive exchange rates with full transparency.





The introduction of this card is part of Weyay Bank’s efforts to expand its digital financial services offerings and provide its customers with secure and convenient banking solutions.





Kuwait’s digital bank

Weyay was launched in 2021 by The National Bank of Kuwait as a fully digital bank targeting younger clients in the Middle East.

At its launch Weyay aimed to provide an all-digital account opening process, a user-friendly interface, and high-security standards. The app also includes features developed by the bank’s youth teams.

The digital bank planned from the start to offer a range of products and services designed to help clients manage their expenses, build savings, and explore investment opportunities. Additional features include special rewards. The undergoes continuous to meet evolving customer needs.