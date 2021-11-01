|
National Bank of Kuwait creates Weyay

Tuesday 30 November 2021 10:53 CET | News

The National Bank of Kuwait has introduced Weyay, which is one of the Middle Eastern country’s first completely digital banks focusing on serving younger clients.

At present, the fintech and virtual banking app is in beta testing and has been introduced at the pre-registration stage. It will be opened via an invite-basis soon.

The virtual banking app will offer an all-digital account opening process, a user-friendly and intuitive interface, as well as robust security standards. Additionally, it will feature solutions designed by NBK youth cadres.

Weyay is focused on offering an integrated package of products and services, which are meant to support clients with tracking and organising their expenses, building up their savings, and tapping into various investment opportunities, along with other features like special rewards.

The digital banking app will also be undergoing an ‘ongoing advancement process’ after it has been launched to match customer requirements.


