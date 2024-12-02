Wells Fargo partners with Setpoint





Through this collaboration, Wells Fargo established a banking relationship with Setpoint, aiming to allow the company to increase its payment disbursement capacities. As per the information detailed in the press release, Setpoint is set to assume the roles of Paying Agent and Calculation Agent for several clients, including auto and real estate originators and lenders.











Wells Fargo – Setpoint collaboration objectives

According to Wells Fargo’s officials, the bank intends to further support Setpoint in solidifying its position within the technology and fintech ecosystems. Considering that Setpoint has a fintech solution developed around technology and data security and controls, Wells Fargo intends to help the company simplify warehouse funding to assist borrowers receive access to the capital they require. With its tech-enabled service execution for asset-backed lending deals, Setpoint aims to expand funding efficiency while minimising transaction risk. The company’s capital and technology platform, Asset OS and Capital OS, enables auto, consumer, small and medium-sized business (SMB), real estate, and other asset-backed borrowers to increase profitability.



In its role as a Third-Party Calculation Agent, Setpoint is set to approve and certify borrowing requests, monthly payments, and investor reporting. Additionally, as a Third-Party Paying Agent, the company aims to facilitate client payments via its technology platform by issuing payment instructions, as authorised by Setpoint’s clients, to account banks where funds are held or are to be transferred. However, Setpoint does not take possession of, manage or control client funds. Representatives from Setpoint underlined that their company’s commitments align with Wells Fargo’s, including accuracy, security, speed, and operational efficiency. By working together, the two companies aim to leverage technology to reduce the time and costs associated with their shared loan originators.





