Wells Fargo expands access to its financial planning tool

Thursday 12 October 2023 14:31 CET | News

US-based bank Wells Fargo has expanded access to a financial planning tool to its nearly 70 million customers.

 

The financial planning feature its accessible to all of Wells Fargo’s customers after initially offering it to wealth clients earlier in 2023. The Life Sync tool allows mobile users to set and track financial goals, check their credit scores, and connect with financial advisers. It also allows users to invest and move money between accounts via their mobile app.

Digital offerings have enabled Wells Fargo to cut costs by reducing branch staff by 10% and branch locations by 4% from a year earlier, executives told analysts on a conference call in July 2023. Online financial tools can also bring in big money. Rival Bank of America's (BAC.N) offering, Life Plan, attracted more than USD 55 billion in new money since it was introduced in late 2020, it said in March 2023.

Officials from Wells Fargo said they know that customers are looking for speed, usability, and insights and the financial planning app allows them to track it any time of the day.

Previous news from Wells Fargo

At the beginning of October 2023, Wells Fargo has sold USD 2 billion of private equity investments in certain Norwest Equity Partners and Norwest Mezzanine Partners funds. The funds were purchased by a group of lending investors including AlpInvest Partners, Atalaya Capital Management, Lexington Partners, and Pantheon. Wells Fargo will maintain its relationship and investment strategy with Norwest Venture Partners separately, emphasizing its core business and customer experience.

In August 2023, US-based point-of-sale platform ChargeAfter has partnered with Wells Fargo to expand its network of lenders. This collaboration allows merchants to offer Wells Fargo's private label credit programmes, providing rapid approvals and prolonged promotional periods to eligible customers. ChargeAfter aimed to enhance customer purchasing capabilities at the point of sale, aligning with the industry trend of embedding financial solutions for enhanced customer convenience.


More: Link


