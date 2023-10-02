Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Wells Fargo sells its private equity fund investments

Monday 2 October 2023 12:34 CET | News

US-based financial services company Wells Fargo has sold approximately USD 2 billion of private equity investments in certain NEP and NMP funds.

The Norwest Equity Partners and Norwest Mezzanine Partners funds were sold to a group of lending investors, including AlpInvest Partners (a subsidiary of Carlyle), Atalaya Capital Management, Lexington Partners, and Pantheon. Previously, Wells Fargo represented the sole institutional limited partner in these funds. 

According to the press release, Wells Fargo will continue its relationship and investment strategy with Norwest Venture Partners separately, while keeping its focus on its core business and overall customer needs and experience at the same time. 

 

US-based financial services company Wells Fargo has sold approximately USD 2 billion of private equity investments in certain NEP and NMP funds.

Wells Fargo’s recent strategy of development

US-based Wells Fargo represents a multinational financial services company that had multiple partnerships and launches in the last couple of months, covering several different geographic areas around the world. 

In August 2023, the US-based multi-lender point-of-sale platform ChargeAfter announced its partnership with Wells Fargo in order to expand its embedded lender network. 

Following this strategic deal, the company incorporated Wells Fargo’s suite of services into its network of lenders. This focused on giving merchants and traders the possibility to deliver rapid approvals to their eligible users. In addition, businesses that used the ChargeAfter platform for extending point-of-sale (POS) financing were enabled to provide their clients with Well Fargo’s private label credit programmes. 

The programmes included prolonged promotional periods, as well as fast and secure approvals for eligible clients. Furthermore, they were designed to be essential to retailers and service providers that were operating in sectors such as home improvement, home goods, jewellery, outdoor living, and others. 

Earlier in the same month, the credit aggregation for merchants and lenders Versatile Credit partnered with the Nationwide Marketing Group (NMG) in order to launch a customer financing portal in a strategic deal closed with Wells Fargo. 

The financial service was named `The Finance Hub` and it was developed to optimise the client financing experience by providing a comprehensive, secure, and tailored financing programme for a broad range of users. By using the offerings and capabilities of Versatile’s credit cascade technology, as well as its collaborations with multiple lenders, merchants and traders were enabled to improve their overall equipment and technologies in order to deploy and manage financing programs for clients across the credit spectrum in an efficient manner. 

In February 2023, Wells Fargo launched its digital planning platform LifeSync, which was made available for customers on the company’s mobile application. The launch focused on improving the wealth and investment management of the overall firm, as well as enabling clients and users to leverage and track their money more efficiently and securely.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: investment, mobile banking, digital banking, online banking, financial services, financial institutions
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Wells Fargo
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

Wells Fargo

|
Discover all the Company news on Wells Fargo and other articles related to Wells Fargo in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like