Wedge partners with Visa





Following this collaboration, customers in the US will have the possibility to use the new Visa debit cards which are connected to the Wedge application. This will make the transaction process faster and more efficient. Alongside, Wedge will be enabled to expand its services worldwide, while providing its customers with multiple services and products.

While using the Wedge application, clients can use its solutions to keep an eye on their finances and balance their spending from different banks or financial platforms.

The Wedge Visa debit cards will be issued using Wedge’s program manager in conjunction with bank partners that have a license from Visa.











Wedge’s strategy

Fintech company focusing on card services, Wedge provides its clients with multiple services and products. These include the possibility to make everyday purchases on the Wedge debit card while using the benefits of stocks, ETFs, cash, and cryptocurrencies. The company’s application is currently available through Apple and Google Play app stores.

Wedge announced its collaboration with B2B financial marketplace Fiserv in December of 2022. The deal aimed to upgrade debit issuing by accessing Fiserv’s real-time fintech ledger and debit issuing capabilities.

Wedge also offered its services to AppMarket, a product of Fiserv. This allowed Wedge to use Fiser’s payment technology and offer it to financial institutions more efficiently and fast. Fiserv’s services (including the real-time fintech ledger or the debit card issues capabilities) offered Wedge the capability to improve its payment options while developing its customer service.

Visa’s partnerships and product launches

Visa announced multiple partnerships and product launches in the last couple of months, covering multiple geographies.

In February of 2023, the company joined Froda and Lunar in a collaboration for SME lending solutions, to help businesses access financing for their growth initiatives. The solution aimed to help decrease transaction times to seconds within a process that would take a longer period, such as weeks or months. It also leveraged push-payment functionality for financing, being focused on proving clients with a safe and more efficient process of transactions.

Earlier in the same month, Visa launched its new offers that focused on offering small and micro businesses (SMBs) with new solutions, to improve their overall performance and security.

Following this launch, cardholders of Visa Small Business cards had the possibility to accept digital payments, and save on the technology services that are needed to build and develop their business resilience, while fine-tuning all their essential systems as well. The organisations could also use the Visa SavingsEdge to unlock automatic and secure sales, savings, and discounts on business-related products through their card issuer. Furthermore, small business cardholders were allowed to leverage their Visa Business card to save on expenses from numerous merchants and traders.



