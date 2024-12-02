Volt has gained Identified Institution status under Australia's New Payments Platform (NPP), expanding its PayTo and PayID capabilities in the market.

The real-time payments platform received approval from Australian Payments Plus, with the status made possible through a partnership with Banking Circle Australia, the trading name of Australian Settlements Limited (ASL). As an Identified Institution, Volt can now offer services to customers via a sponsoring NPP Participant, in this case Banking Circle Australia, including access to PayTo and the ability to register and manage PayIDs.

The development strengthens Volt's existing infrastructure in Australia, providing a dedicated foundation for its full suite of PayTo solutions, covering both one-off and recurring payments, alongside PayID and instant payout capabilities.

Merchant adoption and cross-border ambitions

Volt has already begun onboarding Australian merchants across high-volume verticals. Motorhome Republic, part of Webjet Group, integrated PayTo via Volt partner Optty and now offers one-click checkout in Australia, with plans to expand to Europe and the UK using Volt's API. Surfwear retailer City Beach also onboarded through Optty, citing PayTo's relevance among its digital-first customer base.

These use cases reflect Volt's broader strategy, namely, enabling merchants to access multiple real-time payment schemes through a single API integration, supporting both Australian businesses expanding internationally and overseas enterprises entering the Australian market.

Global recurring payments roadmap

Beyond Australia, Volt is working to replicate PayTo recurring functionality across other regions. The company is developing SEPA Direct Debit capabilities in Europe and exploring commercial Variable Recurring Payments (cVRP) in the UK, following recent regulatory developments in both markets. Steffen Vollert, Volt's Co-founder and CEO, noted that Australia serves as a testing ground for a globally unified recurring payments model, intending to demonstrate demand for such infrastructure in markets where regulatory frameworks are still evolving.

Volt's Identified Institution status positions the platform closer to Australia's NPP infrastructure, supporting what the company describes as a single-integration route into real-time payments across multiple domestic schemes.