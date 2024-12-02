Vodafone partners with Moneyhub

The plan will reportedly give unlimited 5G mobile data, minutes, and texts for just GBP 10 a month, for up to six months, to anyone claiming Jobseeker’s Allowance, Disability Allowance, Personal Independent Payment, Employment and Support Allowance, or employment-based Universal Credit.

With ‘VOXI For Now’ there is supposedly no need for a credit check, and no contract to sign. The plan would usually cost GBP 35 per month (70% discount) and is apparently the only mobile social tariff on the market. ‘VOXI For Now’ first launched in November 2020 to help those who had become unemployed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The improved version makes it easier to access for more customers who are struggling with their finances.

The tariff is available on Vodafone’s VOXI brand and is open to anyone (not just the under 25s). Moneyhub will provide VOXI with an automated eligibility checking service, enabling quick and simple access to the tariff. When signing up for the plan, customers will be asked to give Moneyhub consent to check their banking data, using FCA-regulated Open Banking to instantly provide eligibility evidence.

Click here to find out more about Moneyhub.