Versana, a US-based digital infrastructure platform for the syndicated loan and private credit markets, has closed a USD 43 million capital raise led by BNP Paribas, with new strategic investments from Fitch Ventures, MassMutual Ventures, Motive Partners, and Apollo.

Existing shareholders Bank of America, Barclays, Citi, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, US Bancorp, and Wells Fargo made follow-on investments. The raise brings Versana's total funding across multiple rounds to over USD 125 million. Citi also partnered with Versana back in October 2023, with the move connecting the former to the Versana transformative digital data platform. This was set to enable syndicate loans agented by the company to be available to the latter's subscriber base in real-time, securely and effectively.

Furthermore, the capital will support Versana's expansion into Europe, private credit, and data analytics. The platform currently covers active facilities exceeding USD 4.1 trillion in notional value across the broadly syndicated loan and private credit markets, which together represent a USD 9 trillion market.

Strategic investor rationale and product context

Each new investor brings a specific strategic angle to the investment. BNP Paribas is supporting Versana's global expansion across the US and European loan markets. Fitch Ventures, the corporate venture arm of Fitch Group, is partnering to connect credit ratings data and analytics with Versana's loan infrastructure to support portfolio managers and credit analysts in pre-trade decision-making. Apollo's participation strengthens Versana's connectivity with buy-side participants and supports digital innovation across the loan ecosystem. MassMutual Ventures is investing alongside Barings, a MassMutual subsidiary that is an existing Versana subscriber.

In 2025, Versana introduced its Reconciliation Module and a cashless roll solution linking amended facilities to their original facilities, extending its product capabilities for loan lifecycle management.

Commenting on the news, Cynthia Sachs, Founding CEO of Versana, noted that the raise reflects clear alignment across broadly syndicated loan and private credit markets for modern digital infrastructure and data on a centralised platform.