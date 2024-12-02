Unlimit partners with UnionPay International

Following this announcement, the collaboration will align Unlimit’s Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform with UPI’s global reach in order to make the service more dynamic, secure, comprehensive, as well as customisable. Both firms will focus on meeting the evolving needs, preferences, and demands of customers and clients around the world.

At the same time, Unlimit will focus on ushering in new financial innovations, as well as customer-centric services across the globe. This will include digital banking products, cross-border payments, gig economy platforms, and loyalty programs and features. The agreement will also allow BaaS clients to add UPI cards as part of their digital capabilities, with a focus on users that make frequent international payments. Businesses that struggle with these challenges that come with cross-border transactions will also be enabled to use Unlimit’s BaaS tool through the UPI’s cards.







Unlimit’s recent strategy of development

The UK-based global fintech company Unlimit had multiple collaborations and product launches in the last couple of months, covering several different geographic areas around the world.

In July 2023, Unlimit announced its partnership with US-based transportation platform inDrive in order to optimise the latter’s expansion process across new markets. Following this collaboration, inDrive was set to leverage Unlimit’s proprietary payment infrastructure for gaining the ability to process transactions in local currencies and via alternative, secure, and efficient payment methods. According to the press release published at the time, the strategic deal also related to the way inDrive leveraged dynamic pricing, specifically the cost of inDrive’s services being negotiated and agreed upon by both passenger and driver.

In addition, the approach required flexible payment solutions that were developed in order to adapt to local and international markets alike. inDrive was enabled to access an advanced proprietary payment infrastructure that supported multiple payment options, including local and global card schemes, mobile payments, cash payments, direct transfers, as well as digital wallets.

At the beginning of June 2023, Unlimit expanded its services and products into the Kenyan market, after receiving a Central Bank of Kenya licence. Through this expansion, Unlimit aimed to strengthen and develop its overall presence in the African market, providing users and businesses with secure and efficient payment tools in order to optimise their growth process. These included comprehensive merchant analytics, a customer-friendly interface, and the needed requirements of security protocols.

In addition, the firm also focused on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of its Kenian clients and partners, while also respecting the local compliance rules. After receiving the licence from the Central Bank of Kenya, Unlimit was also enabled to provide its payment methods and solution in a more secure, comprehensive, and efficient manner.





For more information about Unlimit, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.