Global technology services provider DXC has entered into a strategic 10-year agreement with Unicaja to improve and modernise its banking operations.

As part of the collaboration, DXC is set to provide its expertise in technologies such as AI, enabling automation, scaled agility, and simplified customer interactions. By merging intelligent banking solutions with industry knowledge, DXC aims to support Unicaja in growing efficiency, expanding productivity, and augmenting customer experiences, enabling the Spain-based bank to solidify its position in digital banking advancement.

Improving banking through AI

The agreement with DXC assists Unicaja’s 2025-2027 strategy to accelerate development through solutions that augment customer service, product personalisation, and operational agility. The collaboration will also see DXC helping the bank in prioritising secure banking systems aligned with European regulations.

Additionally, still subject to regulatory approval at the time of writing, DXC is set to acquire FK2, a Unicaja Group company, and take leadership of a specialised team with banking and technology expertise. Commenting on the initiative, representatives from DXC emphasised that the partnership further solidifies their company’s position in the banking sector, with financial institutions across the globe leveraging its experience and industry expertise to advance their operations. When it comes to Spain, the company focuses on supporting banks in navigating complex issues and having a competitive stance in the market. DXC underlined its commitment to delivering operational development and allowing Unicaja to expand its capabilities through AI-enabled business transformation.

Furthermore, collaborating with DXC will support Unicaja in benefiting from tools and capabilities that support and optimise its current teams’ work, who are set to remain a part of this new model. At the same time, the move assists the bank in evolving towards a more intelligent operating model and prepares it for challenges in the financial sector.

At the beginning of 2025 , Unicaja also joined forces with Fiserv to develop advanced payment and ecommerce solutions. The partnership was looking to address the scaling demand from merchants in Spain across various sectors. The agreement merged Unicaja’s financial expertise with Fiserv’s technological capabilities, focusing on creating services that support omnichannel payment processing, including POS systems, ecommerce solutions, and multi-currency sales.