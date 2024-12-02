Trustly partners with Station Casinos

Specifically, Trustly has entered a partnership with Station Casinos to serve as the exclusive payments provider for its newly introduced NFT loyalty marketplace called STN Charms. Station Casinos unveiled STN Charms on 31 March 2023 as part of a pioneering effort to reimagine its loyalty programme and improve the gaming experience.

Under the framework of STN Charms, players are now rewarded with digital charms in correlation with their gameplay. As players achieve victories, the magnitude of their STN Charms collection escalates accordingly. These charms can subsequently be traded within the marketplace, with Trustly's Open Banking Payments solution facilitating digital deposits and withdrawals within the STN Charms wallets.

In the company press release, representatives from Station Casinos talked about STN Charms and described it as a distinctive gaming innovation. They also emphasised the importance of Trustly’s Open Banking technology for this new initiative and expressed their content to collaborate with Trustly.

CentralAMS has been entrusted with overseeing the digital wallets on behalf of Station Casinos. CentralAMS specialises in offering gaming and gambling operators, as well as platform providers, identity verification and payment solutions through their Identity Orchestration and Payment Orchestration platforms. Clients can tailor their solutions to align with compliance requirements for both online and on-premise operations.

Officials from Trustly conveyed enthusiasm for collaborating with Station Casinos and CentralAMS. They highlighted how their cooperation has showcased the potential of Open Banking technology in revolutionising loyalty programs through a robust payment system integrated into a members-only marketplace. The primary objective of Trustly in this partnership is to ensure secure deposits and withdrawals within user wallets operating within the STN Charms marketplace.

More information about Trustly

Trustly's digital account-to-account platform introduces swiftness, ease, and security to payment processes by connecting major merchants directly with consumers through their online banking accounts. Trustly manages the complete payment journey, delivering an alternative to traditional card networks.

With a presence in over 30 countries, the company serves 8,300 merchants, connecting them with 650 million consumers and 12,000 banks at the time of writing. Trustly operates as a multi-national payments and data solutions enterprise, providing services across North America and Europe.

