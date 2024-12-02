Trustly partners with Gr4vy





Gr4vy’s online merchants will be able to add Trustly as a payment option, bringing more flexibility and convenience to their customers.

Gr4vy’s cloud-native POP capabilities enable merchants to streamline and manage payment methods, services, and transactions all in one place. Therefore, by integrating with Trustly, Gr4vy’s merchants benefit from a lower cost of payment acceptance and increased approval rates.

Trustly's Open Banking connectivity enables consumers to pay for goods and services using their bank account. They initiate payments on any device by signing into online banking with their usernames and passwords, without leaving the merchant’s site or app – and with no account to create and no card or bank account numbers or billing information to provide.

To find more about Trustly check out their profile in our company database.