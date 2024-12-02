



By teaming up, Trustly and Newline are set to focus their efforts on augmenting the money movement sector, including payments through the Automated Clearing House (ACH) and Real Time Payments (RTP) networks, as well as the former’s pay by bank ecosystem. Initially, the two companies plan to collaborate on deposits and withdrawals via ACH and RTP. Additionally, Newline’s API platform allows Trustly to transfer payments directly through Fifth Third Bank, with the latter intending to scale its payment products as part of this collaboration and meet the evolving demand for simplified and reliable payment experiences.











When commenting on the announcement, representatives from Newline by Fifth Third mentioned that their company’s commitment aligns with Trustly’s, with both organisations working on optimising the payments landscape and its capabilities. At the same time, officials from Trustly highlighted that the partnership focuses on providing secure and advanced financial solutions, with the two firms planning to continue to focus on developing user-centric banking experiences and further innovating digital payments.

Trustly’s input in the payments landscape and previous partnerships