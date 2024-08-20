Subscribe
Trustly partners with foodora

Tuesday 20 August 2024 13:11 CET | News

Open Banking payments provider Trustly has entered into a strategic collaboration with foodora to launch a new checkout service option for the latter’s customers. 

In a bid to support the expansion of foodora’s capabilities, Trustly teamed up with the food delivery service company to introduce an additional checkout option which is set to be initially available in Finland, with plans to expand into other European markets, including Norway, Sweden, the Czech Republic, and Austria.

Through this technology, foodora’s customers are set to benefit from the ability to pay their orders directly from their bank without needing a credit or debit card. This aims to deliver a simplified and more optimised payment process, ensuring more efficient purchases, with Trustly’s technology focusing on increasing customer satisfaction and leading to more successful transactions.

The capabilities of Trustly and foodora’s payment solution

By launching the new payment solution, Trustly and foodora aim to minimise transaction costs for the delivery service company, as well as more effective payment processing for its partners. Additionally, providing Trustly as a preferred payment method is set to enable restaurants and shops on foodora to possibly benefit from an increase in conversion due to the simplified payment process. Also, foodora’s partners can leverage Trustly’s collection model, which works towards facilitating accelerated settlement, minimised fraudulent activities, and instant customer payouts for refunds and reimbursements, thus delivering flexibility as a payment system.

Moreover, Trustly’s technology can be conveniently integrated into systems, operating with increased security and safeguarding customer data while also optimising the payment experience. The company’s solutions focus on scaling security by encrypting data in transit and ensuring that customer banking information is never stored. Representatives from foodora highlighted that the decision to partner with Trustly can be attributed to the latter’s offering, including an Open Banking payment solution, which aligns with their firm’s commitment to improving the customer experience. As Trustly provides an alternative to traditional card payments, the company focuses on increasing the efficiency of transactions for foodora’s customers while expanding conversion for partners.

