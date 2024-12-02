Trustly launches flexible payments solution

Merchants will have the ability to configure the deferred settlement periods to up to 30 days. Merchants will continue to benefit from Trustly’s Open Banking Payments features like lower processing cost (below traditional deferred payment providers), guaranteed payments to eliminate chargebacks, as well as increased conversion, basket size, and consumer loyalty.

Consumers will continue to have the option to pay in full at the time of purchase but they will now also be able to delay a payment without incurring any additional fees or hidden charges. With FlexPay by Trustly, they will avoid any credit checks and will be protected by Trustly’s bank-grade security that comes standard with its bank connectors.

