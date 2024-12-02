Vine Financial has partnered with Triad Bank to automate commercial lending processes, reduce operational time, and improve the digital experience for users.

By implementing Vine’s solutions, the bank aims to minimise the time and effort required to process commercial loans from application to decision. This integration enables the tailoring of data inputs, risk metrics, and report outputs to fit a specific underwriting framework and portfolio review strategy.

Vine’s platform combines AI-driven document reading and generation, financial analysis, and intelligent workflows, enabling Triad’s team to respond more effectively to client needs and scale its commercial lending operations without compromising personal service.

Additionally, Vine’s platform accelerates the commercial lending process by reducing time-consuming manual tasks. It efficiently reads borrower documents, analyses financials, generates credit memos, and ensures compliance with the bank’s credit policy, all within a single unified system, leading to a user-friendly experience.

The importance of customer experience

This partnership with Vine comes at a time when banks are focusing on providing personalised, optimal digital experiences to build trust and loyalty among customers. According to WifiTalents, 86% of customers are willing to pay more for optimal service in this industry, while 91% crave immediate, augmented digital interactions. Additionally, 55% of bank users report that they are more loyal to banks with digital-first strategies, and 60% of them expect personalised services.

Vine secured seed funding

In June 2025, Vine secured seed funding and assembled its board of directors. The funding fuelled Vine’s growth and expanded its ability to provide an alternative to traditional spreadsheets and legacy systems. The company also developed the platform’s capabilities to transform the way financial institutions approach commercial real estate, agriculture, and a wide range of lending products.