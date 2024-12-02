TransUnion launches new Open Banking for Gaming service





This new service provided by TransUnion incorporates multiple categories and sub-categories, being focused on offering gaming operators a quicker and easier way to manage their players and customers.

The aim of the launch is to provide operators with the needed information and insights for them to make responsible decisions and strengthen their existing relationships with the clients while focusing on enhancing the digital experience for each player. Furthermore, the purpose-built screen flow takes the users through a consent, authorisation, and verification process required for Open Banking.

The Open Banking for Gaming dashboard gives operators the possibility to gain insight into a player’s affordability and preferences while being able to access transaction categories and filtering options in order to make considered player risk decisions using consented data.

Moreover, they are also allowed to determine players’ source of funds fast and efficiently, helping to ensure their safety and protection. The product combines bank statements, warning flags, as well as employment data, and other sources to determine and prevent online threads.

TransUnion has designed this tool special for the gaming sector in order to improve the friction-right player experiences while enabling operators to deliver safer gaming strategies and fulfil regulatory responsibilities and management.









TransUnion’s progress in the Open Banking sector

TransUnion had multiple partnerships in the last couple of months, covering multiple areas. The company focused on distributing its products and services to support Open Banking development.

In February of 2023, TransUnion announced its investment in UK-based Bud Financial Limited.

The partnership aimed to support financial inclusion, including innovation and growth in the personal finance market. TransUnion provided its services in order to create new solutions that could be transferred to other TransUnion markets. Its global infrastructure and insights expertise integrated with Bud’s end-to-end platform to expand TransUnion’s Open Banking offerings.

Bud allowed its clients to transform complex financial data into services that fuel growth. Following this collaboration, users could leverage Bud’s platform to improve their customer onboarding experience and personal management services, as well as register an increase in engagement and loyalty.

In December of 2022, TransUnion partnered with Fiinu Bank to enable its overdraft service. Using TransUnion’s Open Banking solutions and credit reference data, Fiinu Bank was able to provide an in-depth understanding of a consumer’s financial status and to choose to deliver robust Open Banking-driven checks of users that could be applied for an overdraft.

With TransUnion’s products and credit reference data, Fiinu Bank had the possibility to obtain a holistic view of the financial circumstances of its client base, while being enabled to provide overdrafts to customers that might have otherwise faced difficulties in getting an overdraft.