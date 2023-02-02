TransUnion partners Bud to support Open Banking growth

TransUnion’s partnership with Bud Financial Limited aims to support financial inclusion, as well as innovation and growth in the personal finance market. According to financialit.net, when it comes to personal finance and automated income verification, Open Banking is becoming more and more important.
With Open Banking, finance providers are able to better verify the income of applicants, including those who may not have a detailed credit history, or have had trouble accessing credit in the past. These systems provide an alternative to manual, often resource-intensive processes. Bud caters specifically to those who might otherwise have trouble accessing credit, as its platform provides access to affordable and appropriate lending products.
TransUnion representatives acknowledged Bud’s expanding global presence and highlighted a series of opportunities to create new solutions that can be transferred to other TransUnion markets. Through this partnership, TransUnion’s global infrastructure and insights expertise will integrate with Bud’s end-to-end Open Banking platform in order to expand TransUnion’s Open Banking offering.
Bud helps its clients to transform complex financial data into services that fuel growth. Clients can leverage Bud’s platform to improve their customer onboarding experience and personal financial management services. As a result, they can register an increase in engagement and loyalty. Bud’s aggregation and categorisation services support the lending market through income and employment verification, affordability assessments, and transaction monitoring.
In January 2023, TransUnion has launched a new suite of Credit Monitoring Service Packages, in order to promote financial inclusion. The credit monitoring service packages comprise a Credit Report, a Credit Score Calculator, an in-depth Debt Analysis, as well as a Credit Alert service that helps to prevent identity theft.
According to a recent study conducted by TransUnion, 34% of consumers who constantly monitored their credit reports for at least 12 months saw an improvement in their credit scores. A good credit score is important for those who want to benefit from lower interest rates and save money in the long run.
The report reveals that a Super Prime Score (AA) consumer benefits, on average, of a 4.8% annual percentage rate (APR) for personal loans, as opposed to those with a Near Prime Score (DD, EE, or FF), who will have to pay up to 19% APR to get the same loan.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions