Trade Republic has launched its first Dutch offering, introducing a first free current account in the Netherlands.

With this account, users can send funds to anyone, add or withdraw money from other banks instantly, and earn 2% interest per year, paid out monthly and uncapped on all cash deposits, replacing the previous EUR 50,000 limit. They can also receive their salaries on this account, make instant transfers for free for bills and other daily use cases, and gain 1% Saveback on card payments, with no ATM fees for withdrawals over EUR 100 and no surcharges for global transfers.

Improved banking services for Dutch users

With its free current accounts featuring Dutch IBANs, free savings plans and automated taxes, Trade Republic aims to support savers in having more control over their finances. Dutch household savings surpassed EUR 600 billion in December 2024. However, research from Ipsos I&O commissioned by Trade Republic shows that 59% of Dutch savers are dissatisfied with the interest offered by their banks, with the average interest rate being 0,11% in April 2025.

Trade Republic aims to tackle this issue by offering a transparent and fair interest rate with a full ECB rate of 2% for new and existing customers. The company also offers a flat fee of EUR 1 per trade for those seeking low-cost investing, as well as free savings plans for stocks. Additionally, by passing the full ECB rate to its customers, the company allows them to earn a return on their cash even when it is not invested.

The interest is calculated daily, paid monthly, and applies to all customers. Trade Republic doesn’t charge subscription fees for holding an account, and money can be withdrawn at any time. Funds are being held with partner banks such as Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan, and HSBC, and are protected by the European Deposit Guarantee Scheme up to EUR 100,000.

Trade Republic delivers a complete financial ecosystem to optimise money movement and investing. With the added benefit of 1% Saveback on card payments, automatically reinvested into their savings plans, users have an additional opportunity to grow their wealth. This approach allows them to manage their finances efficiently all through a secure and intuitive platform.