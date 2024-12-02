Towpath Credit Union partners with Alkami



Towpath Credit Union has announced its partnership with Alkami in order to leverage its solutions and complete a comprehensive digital development.

Following this announcement, the credit union executed a full conversion, replacing its core, loan origination, digital banking, and document management systems with the use of the Alkami Digital Banking Platform.

This process aimed to enable the credit union to deliver a secure and modern member experience. In addition, both institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

More information on the Towpath Credit Union x Alkami partnership

According to the official press release, Towpath is also utilising Alkami's Data & Marketing Solution in order to deepen member engagement and deliver targeted, needs-based campaigns. At the same time, by leveraging real-time behavioral insights, Towpath connects members with timely offers, including auto loan recapture, debt consolidation, and e-statement adoption. This process aims to support their financial well-being.

Furthermore, Towpath is also set out to eliminate digital limitations and provide a frictionless experience that could compete with any financial provider, without sacrificing the personal service that defines the credit union's local roots and overall customer experience. With Alkami, Towpath Credit Union aims to combine reliability, security, and scalability in order to offer a no-compromise solution, as well as provide members with the possibility to access the tools they need and the experience they expect. Furthermore, Towpath's optimised digital tools include integrated card controls, SavvyMoney credit score monitoring, transaction enrichment, and account aggregation, all aimed at delivering a more personalised experience for its customers.



