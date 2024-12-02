The bank aimed to upgrade its ATM fleet by adopting a more modern self-service banking approach, thereby improving the customer experience and achieving greater efficiency. With Atleos’ ATMaaS, the bank can delegate the management of fleet hardware, software, logical security, installation, maintenance, cash management, and processing to the specialists at Atleos. This transition will simplify the bank’s operations while increasing reliability, uptime, and functionality for its customers.

ATMaaS solution for financial institutions

ATMaaS focuses on changing how financial institutions manage their automated teller machines. By outsourcing ATM operations to specialised service providers, banks can focus on upgrading customer service and development while reducing operational costs. This solution offers flexibility, allowing banks to scale their ATM networks according to demand without the burden of maintaining and upgrading hardware. Additionally, ATMaaS providers ensure availability, augmented security measures, and simplified integration with existing banking systems. This approach not only improves efficiency but also increases the overall customer experience by providing users with more reliable and convenient access to their banking services.

NCR Atleos’ previous partnerships

NCR Atleos Corporation has expanded its collaboration with the Bank of Hawaiʻi, with the latter integrating its ATMaaS solution to upgrade self-service banking options. Atleos manages a privately owned ATM network, delivering 24/7 global services to financial institutions, retailers, and consumers. At that time, Bank of Hawaiʻi representatives stated that extending their partnership with Atleos would assist them in developing new efficiencies, benefit from a more predictable cost structure, and provide customers with increased access to financial services.