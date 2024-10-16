Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Bank of Hawaiʻi extends partnership with NCR for Self-Service Banking

Wednesday 16 October 2024 13:49 CET | News

NCR Atleos Corporation has extended its partnership with the Bank of Hawaiʻi, with the latter implementing its ATMaaS solution to improve self-service banking options.

Atleos operates an independently owned ATM network, providing round-the-clock global services for financial institutions, retailers and consumers.

Self-service banking becomes more affordable 

The Bank of Hawaiʻi's mission is to modernise its current fleet and make customer access to self-service banking more affordable. To achieve this objective, the bank strengthened its collaboration with Atleos. By implementing ATMaaS (ATM-as-a-Service), the Bank of Hawaiʻi will benefit from Atleos' expertise in overseeing hardware, software, security, installation, maintenance, and cash management for its fleet.

Bank of Hawaiʻi representatives stated that extending their nearly 50-year partnership with Atleos will enable them to develop new efficiencies,  benefit from a more predictable cost structure, and provide customers with increased access to financial services.

 

Bank of Hawaiʻi extends partnership with NCR for Self-Service Banking

 

ATMaaS solution for the banking experience

ATMaaS in the financial technology landscape offers banks and financial institutions the ability to manage their ATM networks with efficiency and flexibility. By leveraging cloud-based platforms, ATMaaS allows for simplified updates, maintenance, and scalability without the need for extensive on-site infrastructure.  In addition to reducing operational costs,  the solution works towards upgrading the customer experience by ensuring ATMs are always up-to-date and functional. As technology continues to advance, ATMaaS is set to support modern banking, providing a reliable and adaptable solution for institutions of all sizes.

Moreover, ATMaaS contributes to bridging the gap between traditional banking methods and modern technological advancements. Financial institutions can focus more on strategic growth and customer engagement, rather than being set back by the technicalities of ATM management. Moreover, as cybersecurity threats continue to evolve, ATMaaS providers are equipped with advanced security protocols to protect sensitive financial data, ensuring a safe and trustworthy banking environment. This proactive approach not only safeguards financial transactions but also builds customer trust and loyalty.

Looking ahead, the integration of AI and machine learning within ATMaaS solutions can provide additional capabilities, such as personalised customer interactions and predictive maintenance. These technologies can analyse usage patterns and anticipate potential issues, thereby preventing downtime and enhancing the overall banking experience.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: banking, fintech, partnership, ATM, financial institutions
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Bank of Hawaiʻi, NCR Atleos
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

Bank of Hawaiʻi

|

NCR Atleos

|
Discover all the Company news on Bank of Hawaiʻi and other articles related to Bank of Hawaiʻi in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like