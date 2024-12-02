Tink partners with Snoop to facilitate money saving for Brits

Financial management app Snoop has extended its partnership with Tink, after becoming a customer of the Open Banking provider in 2020 when it acquired OpenWrks. The aim is for Snoop to be an essential resource for everyone looking to navigate times of financial hardships.











Financial planning is key

Snoop’s officials stated that working together with Tink means they can provide contextual money-saving insights and deliver a personalised, fast, and accurate customer experience. Earlier in 2022, Snoop passed 1 million customers, and plans to start the year by expanding into the employee benefits market.

Tink is having a similarly successful year, following its EUR 1.8 billion acquisition by Visa. The company has signed a raft of high-profile partnerships including with payments giant Adyen and neobank Revolut.

More information on Snoop and Tink

Snoop was founded in 2020 and claims to be able to help consumers save up to GBP 1,500 per year just by using Open Banking to look at their outgoings and seeing where they can save and find cheaper deals.

Tink is a Europe-based Open Banking platform that enables banks, fintechs, and startups to develop data-driven financial services. Through one API, Tink allows customers to access aggregated financial data, initiate payments, enrich transactions, verify account ownership, and build personal finance management tools. Tink connects to more than 3,400 banks that reach over 250 million bank customers across Europe.