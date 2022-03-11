Visa completes Tink acquisition

Through a single API, Tink enables its customers to move money, access aggregated financial data, and use smart financial services such as risk insights and account verification. Tink is integrated with more than 3,400 banks and financial institutions, reaching millions of bank customers across Europe.
With the transaction complete, the combination of Visa and Tink is expected to enable clients to deliver benefits for consumers to better control their financial experiences, including managing their money, financial data, and financial goals. Businesses large and small will also have access to a greater and more customised range of tools to operate digitally and securely, whether initiating payments, reconciling bank statements and accounts, or enabling alternative financing.
In the near-term, Tink will operate as a standalone subsidiary of Visa. Tink CEO and Co-founder Daniel Kjellén and the existing management team will continue to lead the organisation.
