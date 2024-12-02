Thirteen Group, a housing association in the North of England, has introduced Open Banking as a payment option for its residents.

Thirteen Group, a major housing association in the North of England, has introduced open banking as a payment option for its residents, becoming the first social landlord across England and Wales to do so. The rollout follows an ongoing partnership with payments provider PayPoint, initially launched in mid-2024.

The move allows tenants to make direct payments from their bank accounts in real time, eliminating the need for card information or form-filling. According to officials from Thirteen, the integration is part of a wider effort to streamline rent collection and modernise digital services for residents.

Digital payment tools reduce reliance on cash

The collaboration between the two organisations has already resulted in the deployment of several digital tools, including PayByLink. This feature enables staff to send pre-filled payment links via SMS, simplifying the process for users. A dedicated payments app was also launched, allowing customers to pay directly from their personal devices.

Since its introduction, Thirteen has reported a 14% decline in cash payments, pointing to a shift toward digital options. The app additionally supports barcode-based transactions, which can be processed at more than 30,000 PayPoint stores across the UK. This functionality has allowed Thirteen to reduce reliance on plastic rent cards, which are typically more costly to produce and manage.

By integrating open banking technology, Thirteen aims to lower transaction processing costs by avoiding traditional card networks. The system also aligns with the organisation’s broader strategy to offer a more flexible and accessible payment experience.

A representative from PayPoint described the initiative as a strategic step in expanding open banking across different sectors. According to the company, its adoption within housing services highlights the adaptability of the technology and its role in supporting digital transformation goals.

Meanwhile, a Thirteen official noted that the new payment method complements the group’s aim of offering more accessible and secure rent payment options, adding that it contributes to more efficient operations overall.