The Paypers launches the Open Banking Report 2021

This year’s report stands on the shoulders of its predecessors and displays a more-than-worthy picture of Open Banking, it’s state of affairs, worldwide presence and development, and allows us to sneak a peek at what the future holds.

The report is dedicated to banks, fintechs, challengers, regulators, technology providers, payments solution providers, APIs developers, corporates, SMEs, consultants, industry associations, influencers, (e)commerce, and marketplaces solution providers interested in learning more about the trends that shape the Open Banking industry, how companies are looking to develop new services for consumers and businesses, who are the key players in Open Banking, and what are their core offerings.

The state of Open Banking across the globe and who drives Open Banking? The market or regulations – Editorials from Konsentus, ETPPA, Deutsce Bank, European Banking Association (Europe), VoPay (Canada), FDATA North America, Okra (Nigeria), TecBan, Itau Unibanco (Brazil), Spiralem (Latin America), Finantier (Southeast Asia), Kapronasia (Asia), MAS, UOB, Brankas (Singapore), EY Asia-Pacific OBIE (UK), King & Wood Mallesons (Australia), The Digital Fifth (India).

Consumer education, data, and digital readiness – insightful contributions from Mambu, INNOPAY, Banco Comercial Português, and Euro Banking Association

How Open Banking drives payments innovation – Key editorials from from Trustly, TrueLayer, Token, American Express, Worldline, Volt, Form3, OpenPayd, Plaid, Yolt Technology Services and more.

Going beyond Open Banking – Editorials from Moneyhub , BBVA, The Paypers, Holland FinTech , Open Future World , Accenture and INNOPAY address how Open Banking, Open Finance, and Open Insurance can influence and improve consumers’ lives.

The promise of Embedded Finance and Banking-as-a-Service – Simon Torrance, 11:FS, and Cross-River share the most juicy benefits.

Open Banking new business and monetisation models – Sensedia, Aite-Novarica Group, INNOPAY, NatWest, ING, Societe Generale, discuss the value proposition of Open Banking

How to unlock the value for businesses and consumers – Klarna, LUXHUB, finleap connect, The Paypers, Nordea, Citi, and Digital Identity Net discuss the top use cases of Open Banking

Authentication, authorisation, and managing risk - HID Global on how to balance user experience and security, EY Fraud Technology and Operations on how to secure Open Banking, Ghela Boskovich on SCA and 90-day reauthentication

Moreover, for this year’s edition of the Open Banking report, we have updated our key infographic and industry mapping of solution providers in Open Banking with new names, to prove that we are aware of every key player from the Open Banking industry. This is the result of active discussions with relevant companies, our constant lookout on the market, and feedback we received from players on our previous editions.

Grouped under features such as Open Banking enablers, API connectivity for payment initiation, API connectivity for data retrieval & value-added data solutions and services, Consent management, TPP checking & repository, End-user solutions and propositions, Fraud/risk/security, Banking-as-a-Service, Digital core banking infrastructure/platform, the Open Banking Report 2021 has put together an insightful and unique outlay of the global Open Banking ecosystem in the guise of a thorough global infographic and industry mapping of the key solution providers and their core offerings and solutions.

The Report is endorsed by leading industry consultancies and associations including Holland FinTech and INNOPAY.