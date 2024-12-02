Diebold Nixdorf has announced its involvement as one of the 70 contributors to the European Central Bank's (ECB) platform.

The platform aims to investigate the functionalities and applications of digital euro payments. Designed to serve as a universally accepted form of digital cash within the European Union, the digital euro will complement existing payment methods.

Diebold Nixdorf has teamed up with the ECB to assess how a digital euro ecosystem can benefit both banks and their customers. The ECB plans to release findings from these workstreams in a report later tin 2025.

Diebold Nixdorf's cloud-native, all-in-one payments processing solution, Vynamic Transaction Middleware, will integrate with digital euro interfaces. This integration will enable banks to swiftly support new services, ranging from traditional card transactions to instant payments. The solution allows banks to incorporate new payment methods without the need to rebuild complex backend systems across ATM, POS, and ecommerce channels. It operates by utilising both traditional card methods and digital wallets within a single, cloud-based framework.

ECB’s other developments

In July 2025, the European Central Bank's Governing Council endorsed a strategy that enabled the settlement of distributed ledger technology (DLT) transactions using central bank funds. This decision was part of a two-track approach. Track One, called Pontes, focused on a short-term market offering, which included a pilot phase. Track Two, named Appia, aimed to provide a potential long-term solution. This initiative aligned with the Eurosystem's goal of fostering innovation while maintaining safety and efficiency within financial market infrastructures.

Pontes was designed to deliver a DLT-based solution from the Eurosystem, linking DLT platforms with TARGET Services to facilitate transactions in central bank money. The Eurosystem anticipated that the pilot for Pontes would launch by the end of Q3 2026, providing a unified solution that integrated features from the Eurosystem's exploratory DLT work conducted in 2024. During this pilot, the monetary authority planned to assess the feasibility of further enhancements following the operational, legal, and technical standards of TARGET Services.