Teya has announced its partnership with YouLend in order to expand secure and efficient financing offers for merchants across the UK and Europe.

Following this announcement, the collaboration will focus on expanding credit offerings and to simplify access to flexible funding for Teya’s growing community, ahead of further launches into Teya’s other European markets in 2026.

In addition, the partnership is expected to introduce Teya Cash Advance, powered by YouLend, which represents a product that was developed in order to make it easy for merchants to apply for, accept, and renew funding.

Reaching more eligible merchants, bolstering conversion, and delivering an optimised funding experience

According to the official press release, through this partnership, Teya is expected to offer a streamlined capital solution to more merchants and businesses. With this in mind, eligible merchants will be given the possibility to access between GBP 1.000 and GBP 2 million directly through the Teya app or portal, with pre-approved offers being generated from anonymised payment data. At the same time, the application and approval process is set to enable merchants to receive funding in as little as 24 hours. By offering businesses a flexible funding solution that is transparent and includes features built for their needs, the collaboration aims to enable businesses to no longer have to worry about access to finance.

Repayments will be automatically linked to each merchant’s card machine sales, so businesses will be enabled to only repay when they earn, while also helping merchants manage cash flow more easily and grow at their own pace. Both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

At the moment, the partnership has launched in the UK and is expected to expand across Europe in the following months. Together, YouLend and Teya will work on the process of closing the funding gap for small and local businesses, as well as extend funding to as many eligible merchants as possible.