Teya has expanded its payment and financial services platform to Spain and Italy, following pilot programmes in both markets.

The UK-based financial services provider announced on 4 February 2026 that merchants in Spain and Italy can now access its platform for payment acceptance and business financial management. The commercial launch follows pilot projects that began in July 2025 in both countries.

Market entry and regional structure

Teya has appointed Alberto Mateos as country leader for Italy and Matteo Barbuti as country leader for Spain. Both hold previous experience in financial services and technology sectors.

The expansion brings Teya's operational footprint to nine European markets: the UK, Croatia, Czechia, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and Spain. The company has indicated plans to enter additional European markets during 2026.

Spain and Italy together account for approximately 6.7 million small and medium-sized enterprises, representing roughly 25% of all SMEs in the EU. These businesses employ over 21 million people and contributed more than EUR 900 billion to the European economy in 2024.

Platform capabilities and SME focus

Teya's platform provides payment acceptance, transaction processing, and financial management tools designed for small business operations. The service includes point-of-sale systems and digital payment infrastructure.

In October 2025, Teya introduced Tap to Pay on iPhone, enabling merchants to accept contactless payments through Apple devices without dedicated hardware. The feature forms part of Teya's product development aimed at its user base of merchants across Europe.

According to Pedro Padua, General Manager at Teya, the expansion into Spain and Italy aligns with Teya's strategy to serve local business communities in European markets where SMEs represent a significant portion of economic activity. The platform is positioned to address payment acceptance and financial management requirements specific to smaller merchants.

The move into Southern European markets reflects broader competition among payment service providers targeting SME segments, where digital payment adoption and demand for integrated financial services have increased in recent years. Teya competes with established payment processors and fintech platforms operating across multiple European jurisdictions.