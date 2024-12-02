



After initially being released only for waiting list subscribers, Salom Card is set to have a full rollout in the upcoming period. Coming as a daily banking product, the debit card product intends to optimise how individuals across Uzbekistan interact with their bank. In addition, the launch supports TBC Bank Uzbekistan’s development strategy of scaling its digital financial services, further expanding its customer base and revenue.











The rollout of Salom Card comes on the heels of TBC Bank Uzbekistan’s collaboration with Mastercard, with the financial institution continuing to build its infrastructure for global payments and money transfers. The partnership between the two organisations intended to create the foundation for TBC Bank Uzbekistan to introduce Mastercard cards and additional payment services, international purchases, and money transfer features.





Salom Card

TBC Uzbekistan’s new product focuses on further assisting the improvement of daily banking products in the region, providing a range of capabilities formerly not available on the market and a fully digital, user-friendly interface via the TBC mobile app. Also, Salom Card aims to serve as the digital bank’s entry point into its ecosystem, which, besides TBC Bank Uzbekistan, includes Payme, a digital payments app for individuals and small enterprises, and Payme Nasiya, an instalment finance business. Performing as the core tool, the debit card is set to allow users to engage with the wider product offering within the ecosystem and serve as an additional channel to scale customer growth and engagement.

Moreover, TBC Bank Uzbekistan is set to provide Salom Card free of charge to customers over the age of 18, with the product being accessible via the TBC mobile app. In addition, Salom Card is set to be among the first daily banking tools on the market to offer customers a range of extra benefits, including 12% interest on balances, free cash top-ups, free ATM withdrawals, and 5% cashback with partner merchants. When commenting on the announcement, representatives from TBC Bank Uzbekistan underlined the digital bank’s commitment to making financial transactions more convenient and efficient for customers. The rollout of Salom Card intends to allow the financial institution to gain better insights into its customers and their needs, and develop and launch relevant new products and services as it scales its offering.