GDS Link, a credit decisioning technology provider, has been selected by TBC Bank, a commercial bank in Georgia, to deliver a policy-driven credit decisioning platform supporting retail and small business lending.

The partnership follows a competitive request for proposal process in which TBC Bank reviewed its existing decisioning capability with a focus on improving transparency, governance, and internal control over credit policy execution.

GDS Link has supported the implementation of TBC Bank's first retail secured loan product under the new platform, enabling the bank's risk teams to design, configure, and manage credit strategies directly without reliance on external specialist resources. TBC Bank personnel can now independently build and adapt credit decisioning flows across additional products, reducing dependency on third-party support and accelerating the pace at which policy changes can be deployed.

Capability and strategic context

The platform provides TBC Bank with greater visibility across decision logic, faster policy iteration, and a scalable architecture intended to support multi-product and multi-market growth. For a bank operating in an environment where digital lending channel expansion is a strategic priority, the ability to independently manage credit flows and launch new products without extended development cycles is a meaningful operational improvement.

The engagement adds to GDS Link's presence among financial institutions in emerging and international markets seeking to modernise legacy credit decisioning environments with greater control and agility.

Commenting on the news, Lela Bibilashvili, Risk Tribe Lead at TBC Bank, said the partnership strengthens the bank's ability to innovate across lending products while giving teams direct control over credit policy design and execution.

Further expanding on this, Lisa Bonalle, CEO at GDS Link, said the collaboration supports TBC Bank's vision for scalable, data-driven lending and reinforces GDS Link's footprint among progressive banks in international markets.

Going live with GDS Link comes after TBC's decision to acquire a majority stake in OLX Uzbekistan, with the deal seeking to provide the company with access to new customer networks through OLX UZ, a marketplace for services, goods, vehicles, and real estate, serving over 20% of the country's active internet users.