European VoP vendor SurePay has announced the expansion of its VoP services in Belgium, enabling banks and FIs in the country to go live with the solution.

Following this announcement, Belgian banks and financial institutions will be enabled to go live with Verification Of Payee (VoP), a process which will take place ahead of the October 2025 deadline set by the EU Instant Payments Regulation.

With this initiative, SurePay welcomes Belgium into its European VOP community. The company is set to continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry as well.

More information on SurePay’s Belgium VoP expansion

According to the official press release, the initiative will give banks in the region of Belgium and the Netherlands the possibility to perform mutual VoP checks in a secure and efficient manner. At the same time, this process will provide improved protection for cross-border payments within the EU region, including for customers and clients of these banks who have an account in other European countries.

In addition, Belgium has opted for an extended version of the standard VoP service, just like the Netherlands and Denmark. This initiative was developed in order to provide clearer and more efficient notifications to payers, more data for banks to detect fraud early, as well as support for country-specific needs such as multilingualism (French, Dutch, and German) and special characters. The procedure is set to offer 30% more effective fraud prevention, higher customer satisfaction, reduced liability for banks and financial institutions, and an overall safer payment experience for consumers.