Flipkart-owned Super.money has begun deploying AI agents that can autonomously shop for products and purchase gold on customers' behalf.

According to Bloomberg, Super.money is beginning with agentic shopping through Flipkart and gold purchases that execute automatically once prices fall to levels set by the customer.

Super.money plans to extend agentic shopping beyond Flipkart to other online retail channels over time. The company also expects its AI assistants to eventually manage bill payments and investments, allowing customers to delegate a broader range of financial transactions to automated agents.

According to the company, the strategy reflects the price sensitivity of Indian consumers. Chief Executive Officer Prakash Sikaria, said the agents are structured as payment agents built in partnership with merchants, with value and pricing considerations central to their design.

The AI agents will initially be free to use. As adoption increases, Super.money intends to explore monetisation options, including subscription-based services, to generate revenue from the feature.

Investment and revenue expectations

Super.money expects to direct around 20% of its engineering budget this year towards building and scaling the consumer agent infrastructure. The company anticipates that, once the model is established, agentic use cases could account for 30% to 40% of its overall revenue within three to four years.

Launched in 2024, the Super.money app provides a range of financial services, including payments, credit cards, loans and fixed deposits. The platform operates in India's competitive digital payments sector, where it competes with Google Pay, operated by Alphabet Inc, and Paytm. Both rivals, along with Super.money, process transactions through India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI), the country's domestic instant payment system.

Industry context

The move places Super.money among a growing number of fintech and payments firms exploring agentic AI as a mechanism for autonomous transaction execution, an area that has attracted increasing attention across the payments industry as firms look to differentiate consumer-facing products. The company's approach, linking agent functionality directly to merchant partnerships and price-triggered actions, reflects an attempt to combine automation with cost-conscious consumer behaviour in a market where transaction volumes are high and margins are thin.

Whether the projected revenue contribution from agentic use cases materialises will depend on adoption rates as the rollout extends beyond Flipkart's ecosystem and into bill payments and investment products, areas where regulatory and security considerations for autonomous financial decision-making may play a larger role.