On-Demand Pay embedded within Lumber's mobile app

Construction crews using Lumber's mobile app can now access wages they have earned access wages they have earned. Supplied by Branch, a provider of embedded financial services, the On-Demand Pay feature will be available from October 2026. Lumber, a US-based workforce management platform, is offering it to payroll and non-payroll clients in stages, with reach widening over time.

Employees opt in directly through the mobile app and, after giving consent, complete a short onboarding process with Branch. They can then select an instant transfer to an existing debit card for a small fee or receive funds within two business days at no cost. According to Lumber's Head of Product, the service is not a form of credit or lending, as it gives crews earlier access to wages they have already earned through an app they use every day.

Addressing short-term liquidity needs on job sites

Workers in the sector are often compensated weekly or biweekly, while expenses such as truck repairs, rent deadlines, or children's back-to-school costs can arise mid-cycle. Without alternatives, many turn to overdraft fees or high-interest payday loans to cover the shortfall. Branch's chief executive noted that the partnership places earned wage access in the hands of tradespeople who have historically had limited options for managing cash between pay cheques, using software familiar to them.

The launch represents Lumber's latest move to extend its offering past back-office administration into the everyday financial needs of labourers and firms alike. Branch provides workforce financial infrastructure that enables companies to pay employees and contractors faster. Workers who sign up with Branch can also access a free deposit account, rewards, and personal finance tools. According to the company, faster payments can help employers strengthen worker loyalty while saving time and money. Branch already works with businesses in healthcare, last-mile delivery, logistics, and hospitality, and the partnership with Lumber extends its services to the construction sector.