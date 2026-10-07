NewsFintech

Lumber adds Branch-powered earned wage access for construction crews

CP

Claudia Pincovski

07 Oct 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
earned wage accesson-demand payembedded financeconstruction payrollworkforce managementinstant payouts
Countries:
United States of AmericaCanada

News on Fintech

Maple Finance selects IRACE Digital Bank for fiat banking and settlement

07 Oct 2026 / 5 min read / Fintech

Lumber adds Branch-powered earned wage access for construction crews

07 Oct 2026 / 5 min read / Fintech

Fipto partners with Spiko to offer yield on stablecoin balances

07 Oct 2026 / 5 min read / Fintech

Cleavr raises EUR 8 million seed round for AI invoice collection

07 Oct 2026 / 5 min read / Fintech

Experian launches cash flow consumer reporting agency in the US

07 Oct 2026 / 5 min read / Fintech

Company Information on Fintech

Profee

19 May 2026 / 5 min read / Fintech
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