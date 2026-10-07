Fipto has partnered with Spiko to let clients invest stablecoin balances in regulated UCITS funds, including EURC and USDC.

France-based Fipto, which provides stablecoin-based infrastructure for B2B payments and treasury, announced the partnership on 5 October 2026. Fipto clients can now allocate idle EUR, EURC and USDC balances to UCITS funds directly from the platform. The investment service is provided by Spiko Finance SAS, a France-based investment firm authorised by the ACPR.

Addressing idle cash on stablecoin rails

Corporate treasurers using stablecoin rails keep working capital in position at all times, including buffers for payment runs, collections awaiting reconciliation and balances held against settlement obligations. Because stablecoin rails settle in minutes, at any hour and on any day, incoming funds arrive sooner but can then sit unused through nights, weekends and public holidays, when banks are closed. Until now, putting that cash to work meant moving it to a bank or asset manager, which fragmented the treasury view and added an operational step. Spiko's two T-Bills funds accept subscriptions natively in EURC and USDC.

The offering covers three funds. The Spiko EU T-Bills Money Market Fund (EUTBL), available from EUR and EURC balances, showed a net annualised yield of 2.09% as at 5 October 2026. The Spiko US T-Bills Money Market Fund (USTBL), available from USDC balances, showed an annualised net yield of 3.37% in US dollars. The Spiko Amundi Overnight Swap Fund, EUR class, available from EUR balances and managed by Amundi, showed a net annualised yield of 2.84%. All three funds accrue every calendar day, so cash placed before the Friday cut-off continues to earn across the weekend. Orders are executed at each fund's cut-off on business days, and redemptions are returned within one to two business days.

Regulatory structure and client protection

Fipto holds a Payment Institution licence from the ACPR and MiCA CASP authorisation from the AMF, while the funds are UCITS funds authorised by the relevant regulator. Fipto provides the interface and acts as introducer, and Spiko provides the investment service. Each client is onboarded as a separate Spiko investor and holds its position in its own name rather than through a pooled account. Fipto does not hold the fund shares, and the funds' assets are held by CACEIS Bank as depositary. The funds are not bank deposits, and no deposit guarantee scheme applies.

Fipto is available through APIs, its web platform and treasury management systems. A Fipto official said the shared API allows payment and investment allocations to be initiated by a treasurer or predefined rules, with AI agent-based execution also planned. A Spiko official said Fipto’s clients hold the type of short-term operational cash targeted by the funds.