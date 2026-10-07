Maple has established a banking relationship with IRACE to support institutional cash management, fiat banking, payments, and settlement.

Onchain asset manager Maple Finance has selected IRACE Digital Bank to support several of its traditional financial-market processes, including institutional cash management, fiat banking, payments, and settlement. Under the arrangement, IRACE will provide the banking infrastructure Maple uses to move fiat between itself and its institutional counterparties. IRACE operates as a global banking brand made up of three separately regulated entities and serves both traditional financial institutions and digital asset firms.

Connecting onchain credit with traditional banking

According to Maple, the company has originated more than USD 22 billion in loans and is active in institutional digital asset credit and asset management. As the company deploys capital across fixed-income and credit markets, its operations require fiat infrastructure that can support its onchain activity.

An IRACE official said institutional finance is unlikely to be purely onchain or purely traditional, with capital increasingly moving between the two, and described Maple as an example of this convergence. IRACE's multi-jurisdiction infrastructure supports institutional clients operating across both markets, including large-value fiat payments, cash management, and settlement with institutional counterparties.

IRACE’s Regulatory footprint

In the US, IRACE Digital Bank NA is a national trust bank chartered by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), authorised to provide trust, custody, and related banking services, and has received regulatory approval to offer digital asset custody and customer-directed execution services. Other IRACE group companies are pursuing additional licences to extend their digital asset services to further jurisdictions. The group's entities are regulated by the CSSF, CIMA, and the OCC, and target asset managers, funds, stablecoin issuers, digital asset platforms, and other market participants.

The agreement gives Maple access to regulated fiat banking for settlement with traditional institutional counterparties. According to IRACE, onboarding Maple supports its aim of combining banking, custody, and execution infrastructure on a single platform for fiat, traditional assets, and digital assets across multiple jurisdictions.