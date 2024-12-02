SunTec Business Solutions to integrate with Mambu's cloud banking





As part of this partnership, SunTec’s pricing, billing, and benefits management solutions will be available to banks for seamless integration into the core banking platform.

This partnership between Mambu and SunTec Business Solutions will help banks access hyper-personalisation capabilities out of the box through the pre-integrated core banking and revenue management solution. The integrated solution will further allow banks to shorten their time-to-market for the launch of new products, offers, and benefits.

SunTec’s API-first platform Xelerate is now available on the Mambu Marketplace. It helps banks future proof their technology investments and address the demands of managing banking ecosystems.

