



To better serve the needs of businesses worldwide, as part of its latest move, SUNRATE introduced additional trading and hedging services, with the solutions being launched via Sunrate Markets Pte., which is Capital Markets Services (CMS) licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).











In a bid to further expand its footprint, SUNRATE also launched its services in Vietnam back in August 2024, with the company planning to focus on directing growth initiatives and fostering partnerships across business units. Through this, the company intended to identify market opportunities in emerging Asia. To enter Vietnam, SUNRATE formed strategic collaborations with local licensed and international financial institutions. The company decided to enter the region after high demand from customers, as well as to mitigate the operational complexities faced by the expanding segment of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across various sectors.





SUNRATE’s new offering

The newly introduced treasury solutions are set to support businesses by allowing them to conduct foreign exchange trading, implement hedging strategies, and introduce additional products. Commenting on the announcement, representatives from SUNRATE underlined that besides the secure and cost-effective global B2B payment products and services that their company currently offers, it now delivers insights and stability to customers engaged in B2B trade.

Furthermore, in addition to the CMS licence, Sunrate holds a Major Payment Institution (MPI) licence from MAS, enabling it to provide account issuance, domestic and cross-border money transfers, merchant acquisition, and e-money issuance services. The company highlighted that the two licences underscore its compliance and governance framework, credentials, and abilities while improving its competencies in global B2B payments and treasury management. At the same time, through its experience in global payments and foreign exchange, as well as its product iterations based on customer feedback, SUNRATE plans to assist its customers in leveraging worldwide presence, accessing all their trading and hedging needs and preferences in a single place.