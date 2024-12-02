SPAYZ.io has announced that its Open Banking solution is under active development to meet the rising needs of financial ecosystems.

Spayz.io is a global provider of advanced payment technologies that supports businesses to navigate the complexities of global finance with ease, driven by a commitment to technology and continuous improvement.

During the two-day event at iFX Cyprus 2025, the team SPAYZ.io conducted over 55 business meetings with both new and existing clients and partners. These discussions offered valuable insights into the changing market demands, highlighting an increase in the need for Open Banking capabilities.

Therefore, the forthcoming Open Banking solution promises to deliver simplified, compliant, and customisable connectivity among financial institutions, banks, and service providers. This initiative reflects SPAYZ.io's dedication to the development of practical, scalable infrastructure.

Industry trends at iFX

The iFX Cyprus conference also shed light on wider industry trends, showcasing a strong presence from payment providers. Forex firms demonstrated increased interest in solutions specifically designed for East Asia, particularly in Japan and the Republic of Korea.

With a rapidly growing presence in Europe, Asia, and Africa, SPAYZ.io provides businesses with swift access to payment services. The company’s vision centres on enabling clients to scale efficiently and compliantly in both established and emerging markets.

Officials from SPAYZ.io have announced that the Open Banking platform is being developed to address the real demands of clients and partners. The company maintains ongoing communication with them, gaining insights into their requirements and crafting a platform that meets those expectations.

Spayz.io other developments

In May 2025, SPAYZ.io actively explored various countries within the region as it aimed to increase its presence and capitalise on emerging growth opportunities. The company's team conducted thorough research, which included analysing regulatory frameworks, understanding market demand, and establishing local partnerships. As a result of these evaluations, SPAYZ.io announced plans to incorporate several new countries into its geo network by the end of 2025. This expansion featured South Africa, where EFT Bank Transfers were facilitated in key markets. Additionally, support for Mobile Money solutions was introduced in Egypt and Cameroon.