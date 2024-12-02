



SPAYZ.io has been evaluating various countries in the region as it seeks to broaden its regional presence and seize emerging growth opportunities. The company’s team has conducted research that includes:

Analysing regulatory frameworks;

Understanding market demand;

Establishing local partnerships.

As a result of these assessments, SPAYZ.io announced plans to include several new countries in its geo network by the end of 2025. This expansion will include South Africa, where EFT Bank Transfers will be facilitated across key markets. Additionally, support for Mobile Money solutions will be launched in Egypt and Cameroon.

Digital payment trends in Africa

In South Africa, card payments are expected to exceed USD 158 billion by 2025, driven by increased digital adoption. Meanwhile, Egypt's digital payments market is projected to surpass USD 104 billion by 2030. Cameroon stands out in the CEMAC region, leading mobile money transactions, accounting for 71% of all transactions and over half of the region's transaction value.

These trends underscore SPAYZ.io's commitment to providing localised payment solutions in underserved countries with significant growth potential. As the African digital payments economy is anticipated to reach USD 1.5 trillion by 2030, SPAYZ.io plans to introduce solutions in even more countries in both the short and long term.

Officials from SPAYZ.io stated that it’s important to approach market expansion thoughtfully rather than rushing in. The company's growth strategy focuses on long-term stability and accessibility of payment solutions, based on research and understanding of local ecosystems. According to the company, Africa is a priority, with planned launches in South Africa, Egypt, and Cameroon, aimed at tapping into a growing consumer base driven by new technology adoption.